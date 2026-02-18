As West Ham United prepare for their next Premier League fixture, a visit from AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, there is good news, bad news on the squad’s availability situation. Jean-Clair Todibo is now eligible again, having finished serving his three match ban for his red card against Chelsea. Todibo was sent off for violent contact, as he held the neck of Chelsea forward Pedro a couple weeks ago.

On the other end of the spectrum, Freddie Potts will begin serving his three match ban in this match.

West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb 21, 5:30pm GMT, London Stadium, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: West Ham United 18th, 24 pts, WWLWD AFC Bournemouth 9th, 37 pts, DWWDW

West Ham United Win 40% Draw 25% AFC Bournemouth Win 35%

West Ham United Team News

Potts drew a straight red card in the 101′ of the Irons FA Cup win over Burton Albion on Saturday. Disciplinary rulings do transfer over between different Football Association competitions. However, UEFA and FA competition bookings/bans do not.

Shifting gears from Hammers disciplinary concerns to injury/health/fitness concerns, there is only one change right now.

Pablo Felipe Pereira de Jesus or, as he’s better known, just “Pablo,” is a doubt for this one with an unspecified knock of some sort.

And then finally, goakeeper Lukasz Fabianski remains sidelined with his lower back injury.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

