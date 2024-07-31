West Ham United Transfer Talk: Duran, Fullkrug, Summerville

It appears the Jhon Duran deal is dead in the water. Fitting, as the very next match for West Ham United will transpire in a place called Tampa Bay, at a stadium that actually has a giant pirate ship in it. Last week saw Aston Villa reject the Hammers’ offer of just under £40 million for the Colombian striker, and according to reports, the East London outfit will not return with an increased bid.

Villa were/still are keen to sell the former Chicago Fire FC forward to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, but the youngster rejected the move.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, Duran only wishes to move to West Ham. Personal terms were agreed upon long ago, but the two sides just cannot hammer (pun intended) out a price, so the Irons are moving on.

And it’s Niclas Fullkrug, of Borussia Dortmund that they’re moving on to. According to Sky Sports, WHUFC and BVB are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of the 31-year-old striker.

Dharmesh Sheth writes that “Final details on the deal are being sorted between the clubs, notably on the structure of the fee.

“Elements of the player’s personal terms are also being finalised.”

It will be interesting to see how fast WHU can get the deal for the German over the line. And the fallback options/contingency plans in the final third do not stop there. West Ham are looking to further reinforce the attack by adding Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

According to the BBC “talks are at an advanced stage and personal terms with the 22-year-old are not expected to be a problem.”

Wow, maybe they’ll add the Dutchman, who won Championship Player of the Year last season, to the attacking third as well. Looks like Julen Lopetegui’s side are really making moves in the the transfer market this week.

