West Ham at Brentford Team News: Alvarez, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter

When Brentford boss Thomas Frank prepares his matchday squad for Saturday, with the Bees hosting West Ham United, he’ll have a couple touch-and-go status players. Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) are both in contention, but need to pass fit before kickoff.

The Bees also have a host of players ruled out- let’s run through them all.

West Ham United at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 4, 2023, at 3pm GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

PL Position, Form Guide: Brentford FC 10th, 13 pts, WWLDL West Ham, 9th, 14 pts, LLDWL

Team News For Both Sides

However, Rico Henry (torn ACL – out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (suspension), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are out injured for this one.

Additionally, Ivan Toney is suspended, due to his gambling related offenses. Shifting gears to the Irons, we have next to nothing to say about them.

Edson Alvarez is suspended, and that’s that. The squad is fully fit. While they have a more fit squad and can boast of being one spot higher in the standings, they are still slight underdogs here.

It is the Bees who are light favorites here.

