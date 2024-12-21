Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool is a very lopsided series. The two sides have met 184 times, with Liverpool winning 90, while Tottenham have emerged victorious 49 times. The two “big six” clubs have stalemated on 44 occasions. Lately the series has been extremely lopsided though with 10 of the last 13.

And of three non-wins, only one was a loss. So Spurs just can’t seem to get Ws in this rivalry.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick-off: 4.30pm (BST), Sunday Dec 22, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Tottenham Hotspur

Team News: Liverpool FC Tottenham Hotspur

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 23%, Draw 22% Liverpool 55%

Prediction: Liverpool FC 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0

Something to think about when these two teams clash in the EFL Cup semifinals down the road. So with that all in mind, let’s get to the first team prediction. Can Dominic Solanke start living up to his price tag?

So far, he’s been pretty much a flop.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Heung-Min Son; Dominic Solanke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories