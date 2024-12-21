Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Without a doubt, the stand out fixture of this weekend in the English Premier League is Liverpool traveling to Tottenham. This league fixture, a rematch of the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, is in the Sunday late afternoon matinee slot.

And as we learned yesterday, this matchup will play out again in the next/semifinal round of the EFL Cup.

In other words, this is a clash that’s overflowing with storylines.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick-off: 4.30pm (BST), Sunday Dec 22, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Tottenham Hotspur

Team News: Liverpool FC Tottenham Hotspur

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 23%, Draw 22% Liverpool 55%

Let’s take a look at who Arne Slot might might select for this one. Happy festive fixtures to those who celebrate.

The Sports Bank’s Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction

Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Dominic Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Diogo Jota

Prediction: Liverpool FC 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0

I just don’t see Slot letting his side drop points in the trip to White Hart Lane. The differential in form this season, between these two sides is jst two great.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

