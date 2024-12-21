Timo Werner, who has been battling an unspecified virus, could come back into the Tottenham Hotspur team that will host Liverpool tomorrow. He has been a bit of flop, to be sure, but hey, Spurs could use more bodies in there right now. They don’t need any more absences right now.

In addition to Werner, fullback supreme Destiny Udogie could be back in action too. He came off early last weekend, due to muscle soreness, and missed the League Cup win over Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FYIs

Kick-off: 4.30pm (BST), Sunday Dec 22, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Tottenham Hotspur

Team News: Liverpool FC Tottenham Hotspur

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 23%, Draw 22% Liverpool 55%

Spurs Team News

Of course, he wouldn’t have even played in that match, if he were healthy, anyway. As for the updated list of the walking wounded- Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are all out with injuries to the same part of the body: hamstring/thigh.

Meanwhile No. 1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (ankle) is done for the season and Mikey Moore remains absent with an unspecified illness.

And then finally, Rodrigo Bentancur still has time left to serve on that egregious (and not really justified) seven game suspension.

Prediction: Liverpool FC 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0

