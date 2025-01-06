The way this season is going, the League/EFL/Carabao Cup needs to be the focus right now for Tottenham Hotspur. Especially with the next tie in the competition, a visit from Premier League and UEFA Champions League table topping Liverpool, looking like such a challenging one.

Of course, the FA Cup starts this weekend, but with Spurs so dreadful in the league, and having already made it this far in the League Cup, it’s time to really go all in on this.

EFL Cup Semifinal, Leg 1/2 FYIs

Kick: Wed. Jan. 8, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Liverpool Tottenham

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool Tottenham

How They Got Here:

Liverpool- Quarterfinals: Southampton 3-2, Round of 16: Brighton 3-2, Third Round: West Ham 5-1

Tottenham- Quarterfinals: Manchester United 4-3, Round of 16: Manchester City 2-1, Third Round: Coventry 2-1 Second Round: Nottingham Forest 1-1 (4-3 penalties)

Or to at least do so the best that they can, given the massive injury crisis that they’re currently dealing with. You want to end the 17 year trophy drought? This is your best shot right here.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (League Cup Semifinals)

Brandon Austin; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Sergio Reguilon, Djed Spence; Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

