Tottenham Hotspur Sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for £51.8m

The next piece of the puzzle, in the Thomas Frank rebuild of Tottenham Hotspur, has arrived. Having missed out on Eberechi Eze, who elected to join Arsenal instead from Crystal Palace, Spurs have found their replacement in Xavi Simons. The Dutch attacking midfielder/winger has already completed his move from RB Leipzig, and the club made their official announcement just a few hours ago.

According to The Guardian, the transfer fee was £51.8m, so this is a nice piece of transfer business with deadline day looming on Monday. It may in fact even be the last move deal done by the North London club before the window shuts.

“I’m really happy and can’t wait to get going. I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time,” reads a statement on the club website, attributed to Xavi Simons.

“It’s a great Club and when I met the Head Coach I knew straight away that this was the right place for me.

“I will bring flair to the team but also hard work and discipline. I want to do everything I can to win, for the team and also for the fans.”

With Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison both out injured right now, Simons, 22, will step right in and make immediate contributions.

Thomas Frank said it best: “He’s coming into a team that is working hard for each other, and I think he will fit very well into that.”

