Tottenham Hotspur have won both of their matches so far, with the second contest being especially impressive. Spurs beat Manchester City 2-0 last weekend, opening some eyes, to say the least. Up next for the Thomas Frank project is a visit from AFC Bournemouth, a club that has certainly been on a positive trajectory in recent years. However, the Cherries have only had a mixed bag of results thus far on the young season. Although it’s not that young, as the second round of the League Cup will already be completed by the end of today.

AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday. Aug 30, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Material: Starting Lineup Prediction Team News

Google’s Result Probabilities: AFC Bournemouth 21% Draw 23% Tottenham 56%

Premier League Form, Standings: AFC Bournemouth LW 9th, 3 pts Tottenham 2nd, 6 pts WW

The early returns for Frank have been good, so let’s take a look at who he might select on the weekend, in order to keep the momentum of positive gains going. There is an extensive list of players in the treatment room right now, in North London, so Frank will have some selection limitations.

With that said, the lineup pretty much picks itself. No need to get too cute, or stray too far from the winning hand that handled City.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr; Muhammad Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison

