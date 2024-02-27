Ryan Sessegnon, unfortunately, has become to Tottenham Hotspur what Tyrell Malacia is to Manchester United or Thiago Alcantara is to Liverpool. He remains on the roster, but he’s almost never ever fit to play. Just like Thiago, Sessegnon made a comeback after rehabilitation only to suffer a new injury.

The English international, who had surgery on his left hamstring this past summer, has only featured once for Tottenham’s senior team.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 2024, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 63% Draw `20% Crystal Palace 17%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 47 pts, LWDWD Crystal Palace 13th, 28 pts, WDLLW

Spurs Team News

Now he’s going to undergo surgery on his right hamstring, having gotten hurt while featuring for Spurs’ U21 side. Sessegnon got subbed off after just 36 minutes in the clash against the West Ham Under-21s ten days ago. Given that it’s almost March, I guess we can honestly say that his 2023-24 season may be over.

Sessegnon posted on Instagram: “I’ve been down this road before. I’ll pick myself up, stay head strong and begin my recovery in the best way possible.

“Having been through an operation and the recovery on my other hamstring last year, and knowing how strong that hamstring is now, I know this is the best solution to put an end to the reoccurring issues.”

So let’s turn our attention to Tottenham’s other injury concerns ahead of the London derby against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Destiny Udogie (a knock) while Fraser Forster (foot fracture) is out until late April.

Meanwhile Manor Solomon (meniscus) should be back not this week, but next.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

