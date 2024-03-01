Tottenham Injury News: Richarlison, Porro, Udogie, Sessegnon

Some bad news on the injury front today, for Tottenham Hotspur, as Brazilian forward Richarlison will be out two to three weeks due to a knee injury. Manager Ange Postecoglou met the media earlier today, ahead of tomorrow’s London derby at home versus Crystal Palace and he provided a few team news updates.

“Going through the last game, Richy has picked up a bit of a knee injury, so he will be missing for two or three weeks,” big Ange said.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 2024, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Injury Updates Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Tottenham 63% Draw `20% Crystal Palace 17%

PL Position, Form Guide: Tottenham 5th, 47 pts, LWDWD Crystal Palace 13th, 28 pts, WDLLW

? Sessegnon – operation (long-term)

? Porro – probably another week away

“He’s had a great middle part of the season for us and been a big contributor but that’s kind of how his season has gone and we’ll just have to compensate for him not being there.”

In the absence of Richarlison, squad captain and team talisman Heung-Min Son will likely lead the line against Palace.

He also added that Pedro Porro is probably another week away.

So Porro is out tomorrow, but it sounds like he’ll be back a week from Sunday for the trip to Aston Villa. Plus there is good news, in the form of Destiny Udogie, who should be back in the starting lineup tomorrow.

Elsewhere, you already knew this, but today just brought confirmation- Ryan Sessegnon will need to surgery to repair his injury problems, and he is now done for the season.

