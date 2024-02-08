Manchester United won the reverse fixture against Aston Villa, back on Boxing Day, and it was one of their more impressive results so far this season. They’ll enter this weekend clash off the back of arguably their best performance of campaign, a 3-0 whipping of West Ham United.

United and Villa were both founding members of the Football League in 1888. The rivalry was forged then, and it remains strong to this day, with each and every match highly anticipated by supporters of both sides.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 11, 4:30pm, Villa Park

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Man United 31% Draw 25% Aston Villa 44%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 6th, 38 pts, WWDLW Aston Villa 4th, 46 pts WLDWL

Sunday’s clash will have huge UEFA competition qualification ramifications. As we look ahead to the next edition of this very long and storied series, let’s take a look at who Erik ten Hag will likely select with his first team.

I think it’s safe to say that Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho have solidified and locked down places.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

