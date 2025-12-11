Yves Bissouma is almost certainly on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur. His contract expires in the summer, and he hasn’t played a minute so far this season. He was recently caught inhaling laughing gas (nitrous oxide) and that forced him to make a public apology where he admitted a “severe lack of judgement.”

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Dec 15, 8pm, City Ground

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 22 pts, DLLDW Nottingham Forest 17th, 15 pts WWLWL

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 34% Draw 28% Nottingham Forest 38%

Tottenham Team News

He was caught doing the same thing last season, so Bissouma has apparently not learned any lessons. Now he’s suspended by the club, with manager Thomas Frank saying on Monday:

“It’s an internal matter that we’re dealing with at the moment, and when we have dealt with that, then I will have a comment on it.”

The same press conference saw Frank provide an update on the Dejan Kulusevski’s knee injury: “Yeah, as I said, I will confirm when he’s available for the squad. It’s part of the recovery. There’s a plan for everything.”

So Kulusevski is getting closer towards a return, but we don’t really when.

And then finally, Brennan Johnson missed out on the 3-0 win over Slavia Praha yesterday, due to an unspecified knock. Frank described him as “touch and go,” before the UCL match, so he’s likely a 50/50 proposition for this weekend as well.

We’ll be back with a second edition of Tottenham Team News for this match.

