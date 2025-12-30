Welcome to the January Transfer Window everyone. Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson trained with his teammates today, and according to manager Thomas Frank, he will be available for selection in the London derby on Thursday. However, it looks almost certain that he’ll be leaving North London when the window opens, as potential suitors are making moves.

According to ESPN, Spurs and Crystal Palace have reached agreement on a transfer fee of about £35 million ($47.2m).

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: New Year’s Day, 8pm, Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London, UK

Tottenham Team News for this Match: go here

Premier League Form: Brentford FC LLDWW Tottenham DWLLW

Premier League Standing: Brentford FC 8th, 26 pts Tottenham 11th, 25 pts

Google Result Probability: Brentford FC win 41% Draw 27% Tottenham win 32%

However, this isn’t “here we go” time, or even “set to undergo medical” point either, as Brennan Johnson hasn’t decided if he wants the move or not yet. The article mentions how other clubs are keen, including Bournemouth. As you might expect, Frank was barraged with questions on this by the media today, and, of course he dodged those queries.

His answer was entertaining, at least.

“Again, this is the third time I think I’ve got this question. There’s rumours out there, in general I’ll not comment on that, no matter if we want to sign or sell a player, or get a staff member in or out. I’ve no interest in commenting either way,” Frank responded.

“He contributed to a very good and important win against Crystal Palace. He trained very well [Tuesday]. I expect him fully to be available and able to play against Brentford.”

Johnson made the move from Spurs to Nottingham Forest for £47.5m (now $64m) in September of 2023.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories