The Thomas Frank era got off to a good start this late summer/early autumn, but Tottenham Hotspur once the injury bug bit them, the trouble started. Spurs just keep sliding down the table, with as many as nine players set to miss out on the New Year’s clash with Brentford. Lucas Bergvall is the latest to join the list of injury concerns, as he had to be subbed off in the win over Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur at Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: New Year’s Day, 8pm, Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, London, UK

PL Form: Brentford LLDWW Tottenham Hotspur DWLLW

PL Standing: Brentford 8th, 26 pts Tottenham Hotspur 11th, 25 pts

Google Result Probability: Brentford win 41% Draw 27% Tottenham Hotspur win 32%

Spurs Team News

It looked like a groin injury, for the Swede, but Frank said that a medical assessment will need to be done.

“I hope so, of course, we’ll assess him tomorrow.,” Frank told the media yesterday.

Elsewhere Cristian Romero will be back available again, having served a one match ban against Crystal Palace, for his receiving two yellow card bookings against Liverpool.

Xavi Simons still has time left to serve on his three match ban, which he was hit with after drawing straight red in that same match against the Reds.

Moving on to the injury front, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski and Destiny Udogie are all looking at a return sometime later on next month.

