Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI at CF Talavera

Domestic cup competitions always bring about fascinatingly unique matchups. We’ll see another one of these once-in-a-great-while novelty clashes on Wednesday night, when Real Madrid, arguably the world’s richest and most powerful club, visits CF Talavera, who were founded in 2011. They are back promoted to Tercera Division, the third tier of the Spanish football pyramid, for this season.

This is the highest tier that Talavera have ever resided at.

So if Madrid were to somehow defy the odds and lose here, well, Xabi Alonso would almost certainly get the sack then. Consider just how scorching hot his seat already is right now.

So with that in mind, figure that his lineup here will include a regular first team player in every position group. It will still be weakened side, but it won’t be that weak.

Andriy Lunin; Fran Garcia, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras, Victor Valdepenas; Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Diaz; Gonzalo Garcia

