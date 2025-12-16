Real Madrid, victorious 2-1 in La Liga at Alaves yesterday, now shift their focus to the Copa del Rey in midweek. They’ll meet Talavera, a third tier side, in the competition on Wednesday night. Expect under fire manager Xabi Alonso to make several changes from that lineup for his team sheet for this one, as Endrick, Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras are now all available for this one.

Copa del Rey Round of 32 FYIs

Real Madrid at Talavera

Kickoff: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Real Madrid Team News

The trio were all suspended for the league fixture on the weekend.

Alonso’s side is, naturally, very heavily favored in this match. However, his squad will be without the services of six injured players: Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This is looking like the kind of match where some teenagers and second-teamers will get a lot of playing time. Some of them will even get a first team assignment, which makes sense given the on paper mismatch here between the two clubs.

