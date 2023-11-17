Real Madrid Injury News: Vinicius Jr., Eduardo Camavinga

The injury list is truly starting to mount for Real Madrid. Forward Vinicius Jr. is the latest problem, and his issue comes just two days after Eduardo Camavinga suffered a knee injury while training with France. Let’s break down both of these more recent injury issues, while also revisiting the group of longer-term injury absentees.

At least there is good news with Jude Bellingham. While he’s currently missing England duty, due to a shoulder injury, he is expected to be back for the Sunday La Liga clash at Cadiz.

Vini

Vinicius had to be subbed off in the 27′ of Brazil’s 2-1 loss to Colombia in World Cup Qualifiers last night. He was seen in pain, clutching his thigh, and it appears that he re-aggravated the same hamstring injury that kept him out of action for a few weeks earlier this season. Scans will need to be done in order to determine the extent of the damage, but it sounds like this time, the injury is less severe (or at the very least, less painful).

“I think it’s the same injury as last time,” Vinícius said post-match. “I got a knock, and I felt it [again] later. I’ll have tests, to see what it is.”

“From what the doctors say, it will be difficult [to play Argentina on Wednesday] but we’ll try everything.”

Camavinga

Camavinga will undergo scans as well, as he has now returned to the club for medical evaluation. It remains to be seen how long he’ll be out, but early on, reports are saying we won’t see him again until the new calendar year.

Real Madrid Long-Term Injury Absentees

Starting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga suffered a thigh injury a week ago, and he remains out for about a couple more weeks.

Aurélien Tchouaméni, who suffered a broken bone in his left foot a couple weeks ago, is expected to return some time in the middle of next month.

Meanwhile Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, who both suffered ACL tears in August, are pretty much out for the season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

