Real Madrid Team News vs Braga: Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos

Arguably the most in form player on the planet right now, Jude Bellingham has been All-World for Real Madrid since he moved over this past summer. Thus Madristas currently have a ton of concern given the left shoulder injury he suffered at the weekend winner over Rayo Vallecano.

While Bellingham did play the full 90, he was seen with strapping on his left arm and chest afterward. According to manager Carlo Ancelotti, the midfield maestro is a doubt to feature in midweek.

Real Madrid at Braga FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 8, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

UCL Form, Standings: Real Madrid WWW, 1st 9 pts Braga LWL, 3rd, 3 pts

“[Jude] Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder,” Ancelotti said.

“He will undergo medical tests [on Monday] I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga.” According to the official website, Jude Bellingham trained outdoors today, so that is a very promising sign. While it sounds like he’ll be fine, the Italian may still rest him on Wednesday night, given the circumstances.

Madrid are sitting pretty in the UCL group standings and heavily tipped to beat Braga, with or without Jude Bellingham, so why risk the English sensation?

Elsewhere the official club site reported that Dani Ceballos trained alone and indoors today, so he won’t be available for this match. Otherwise, there are no new injury concerns.

