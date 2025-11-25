Real Madrid Rule Thibaut Courtois Out of UCL Clash at Olympiacos

Some major team news broke for Real Madrid the night before their Champions League clash at Olympiacos. Starting shotstopper Thibaut Courtois did not make the trip, due to an illness. With Courtois officially ruled out by the club, Andriy Lunin will make his 2025-26 season debut.

By the way, here is a list of the players in the travel squad to Greece below.

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 26, 8pm, Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Attica, Greece

Competition: Champions League Matchday 5

UCL Standings, Form: Real Madrid 9th, 9 pts, WWWL PSV Eindhoven 18th, 12 pts, LDWD

Rest of the Real Madrid Team News

Elsewhere Dean Huijsen was not passed fit to make the travel party either. In addition, Éder Militão will miss this match with a groin problem, whille Antonio Rüdiger is stil not yet fully fit. Meanwhile Dani Carvajal and Franco Mastantuono are also currently out, due to injury, and overall, this leaves Hansi Flick with a selection crisis at central defender.

Perhaps midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will have to fill in again at the position.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI at Olympiacos (Champions League)

Andriy Lunin, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Alvaro Carreras; Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler; Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

