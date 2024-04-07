The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Real Madrid Team News vs Man City: Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos

By

Share

eder militao

Real Madrid will certainly have a fitness and a freshness advantage over Manchester City when the two heavyweights clash on Tuesday night. Eder Militao, after spending eight months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, made an appearance against Athletic Club last time out.

Now Militao could have a more increased role against City in midweek.

dani ceballos

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 1/2

Team News:  Real Madrid      Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions:   Real Madrid      Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability:   Real Madrid  34%   Draw  27%  Manchester City  39%

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

real madrid

Real Madrid Team News 

His return means that Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba (neither of whom will play again this season) are the only confirmed injury absentees on Tuesday night. Although midfielder Dani Ceballos is an injury doubt.

The aforementioned clash with Athletic Club occurred on Easter Sunday, which means that by the next time this UCL tie kicks off Madrid will have had nine days off.

City meanwhile played earlier today, beating Crystal Palace 4-2 in a Premier League fixture.

eder militao david alaba

So that’s a pretty big disparity in regards to who will have the fresher legs. We’ll see how much of a difference it’ll make; if any.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.