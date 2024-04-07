Real Madrid Team News vs Man City: Eder Militao, Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid will certainly have a fitness and a freshness advantage over Manchester City when the two heavyweights clash on Tuesday night. Eder Militao, after spending eight months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury, made an appearance against Athletic Club last time out.

Now Militao could have a more increased role against City in midweek.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Apr, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL quarterfinals, Leg 1/2

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Real Madrid 34% Draw 27% Manchester City 39%

Real Madrid Team News

His return means that Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba (neither of whom will play again this season) are the only confirmed injury absentees on Tuesday night. Although midfielder Dani Ceballos is an injury doubt.

The aforementioned clash with Athletic Club occurred on Easter Sunday, which means that by the next time this UCL tie kicks off Madrid will have had nine days off.

City meanwhile played earlier today, beating Crystal Palace 4-2 in a Premier League fixture.

So that’s a pretty big disparity in regards to who will have the fresher legs. We’ll see how much of a difference it’ll make; if any.

