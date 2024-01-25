Jude Bellingham will now be absent for his side’s next game, which comes at UD Las Palmas in the La Liga competition on Saturday. The stellar Real Madrid midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the La Liga season this past weekend, in the controversial win over Almeria.

As a result, the English international and galactico must serve a one-match ban for the visit to the Island club.

Real Madrid at UD Las Palmas FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan. 27, 2024, 4:15 pm, Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standings: Real Madrid 2nd, 51 pts Las Palmas 8th, 31 pts

La Liga Form: Real Madrid WWWWD Las Palmas WWLLD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 67% Draw 19% Las Palmas 14%

Team News for Both Sides

In addition to the Bellingham ban, Los Blancos will once again be without David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois.

As for UD Las Palmas, a club founded on August 22, 1949, through the merger of two local clubs, Club Deportivo Gran Canaria and Club Atlético Lanzarote, they’ll be without the services of several key players.

Daley Sinkgraven, Alvaro Lemos and Eric Curbelo will all miss out here due to injury. Meanwhile Julian Araujo is still serving a domestic suspension and 29-year-old midfielder Omenuke Mfulu is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, representing Congo.

