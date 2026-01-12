Coming into the Spanish Super Cup, it had been thought that Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso had solid job security. So much for that, as Alonso got sacked, with an official announcement only a few minutes ago. A club legend as a player, Alonso sees his spell at the club end after just seven months. Xabi has been replaced, on an interim basis, by the Real Madrid B Team manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

There was obviously very little rope for Alonso, as the board’s patience had been running thin.

Copa Del Rey Round of 16 FYIs

Real Madrid at Albacete

Kickoff: Wed. Jan. 14, 8pm local

Venue: Carlos Belmonte Stadium, Albacete, Spain

Real Madrid Team News

Clearly, the final straw was the Supercopa de Espana defeat to arch-rival FC Barcelona yesterday.

“Real Madrid C. F. wishes to announce that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his time as first team coach to an end,” reads the club statement issued on Monday. “Xabi Alonso will always carry the affection and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“We would like to thank Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this time, and wish them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Madrid are second in La Liga, four points behind league leading Barcelona. In Champions League, they are seventh, six points behind table topping Arsenal.

However, up next is the Copa Del Rey, and this is a good match for Arbeloa (who was teammates with Alonso at Liverpool) to warm up on.

Albacete is a second tier side that Madrid have never lost to. Arbeloa has three players who are injury/fitness doubts here: Federico Valverde (knee), Antonio Rudiger (also a knee) and Ferland Mendy (calf). The first name that we mentioned on that list is likely to feature here.

The last two players, not so much.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh) and Eder Militao (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

