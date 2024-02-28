It had to go to penalties, but Newcastle United got the job done. The Geordies were able to outgun and outlast lower division Blackburn Rovers, and now they’ll have some tired legs heading into their next match, a Premier League fixture at home to Wolves.

While this would be a great chance for manager Eddie Howe to do some squad rotation, we doubt he can really do too much of it here.

Wolves at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 5, 3pm, St. James Park

PL Standing, Form Guide: Wolves 9th, 38 pts, WWLWL Newcastle 10th, 37 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Wolves 26% Newcastle 50% Draw 24%

After all, their list of injured players remains long. In previewing this clash, it is surprising to see Wolves ahead of Newcastle in the table. It is a very telling fact about how this season has gone, for both teams. Not sure any of us really saw that coming.

Look for Magpies boss Eddie Howe to make some changes here from midweek.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley; Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

