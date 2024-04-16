Matty Cash went an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, meaning that he has now fully recovered from the hamstring injury that he suffered during the March international break. He should feature on Thursday night at Lille, but he must be wary of not getting booked.

John McGinn and Moussa Diaby join Matty Cash as Villa players who are one yellow card away from getting suspended for the UECL semifinal, should the Villans advance past this tie.

Kickoff: Thurs. April 18, 5:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2

Aggregate: 2-1 in favor of Aston Villa

Aston Villa Team News Meanwhile central defender Clement Lenglet, who missed the first leg of this tie due to a “small injury” will be available this time around. He overcame his knock from last week and was fit enough to be named to the bench at the weekend.

Nicolo Zaniolo, however, suffered a knock in the win over the Gunners, and little to no specific information is available about his status. Let’s put him in the “doubt” category. There are four players for AVFC who are definitely not doubts, but instead ruled out for certain: Boubacar Kamara (ACL injury suffered in February, out until October), Jacob Ramsey (toe- done for the season), Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings (both long done for the year with knee injuries).

