Heading into the Thursday night clash at Lille, Aston Villa is currently carrying the flag for the English Premier League in European competition. They may be doing so in the lowest rung of the UEFA ladder, but they’re the only English side that is leading their continental competition ladder. They’re up 2-1 on Lille in their Conference League tie. Liverpool is down 0-3 to Atalanta and West Ham trails Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 in the Europa League. Both are likely to be eliminated from the UEL on Thursday.

In the Champions League, Arsenal is knotted up with Bayern Munich 2-2 as they head to Bavaria and Man City will welcome in Real Madrid while they’re tied up at 3-3.

Lille at Aston Villa FC FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. April 18, 5:45pm, Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Competition: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 2/2

Aggregate: 2-1 in favor of Aston Villa

Aston Villa Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The dream of an English side winning all three UEFA competitions this season seems is on its last legs. It’s just not going to happen.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Lille (Conference League)

Emi Martinez; Lucas, Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres; Youri Tielemans, John McGinn; Morgan Rogers, Alex Moreno, Leon Bailey; Ollie Watkins.

