You may be wondering why Manchester United versus Sheffield United, 10th place versus 20th place, is at 8pm local Saturday. This ain’t Deion Sanders, so why is this match, pitting this year’s biggest disappointment/a mid-tabler against the dead last place side in prime time?

Turns out this was supposed to be on Sunday the 22nd instead. But with United having a UCL group stage match, against FC Copenhagen, on Tuesday night, it got moved.

Manchester United at Sheffield United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 21 8pm, Bramall Lane

Given what an unmitigated disaster United’s Champions League campaign has been thus far, good on the powers that be to move this fixture up.

Erik ten Hag’s men need all the help they can get in Europe right now.

As for the visit to the Blades, well United have to win this one and win it big. Sheffield are the only side not to earn at least three points so far this season. They only have the one, from that draw fellow relegation fodder Everton back on Sept. 2.

In eight games they have scored just six goals, and conceded 22 times. Yikes!

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Sheffield United

Andre Onana; Sofyan Amrabat; Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

