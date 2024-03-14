Apparently the buzzards are, while not beginning to circle, preparing to take flight for a circular motion. The buzzards are expected to start circling around the Manchester United career of manager Erik ten Hag once the season nears its end. There are new people in charge and they reportedly want to bring in their own guy.

That could all change of course, provided he gets A.) a Champions League berth for next season and B.) a lot more Ws.

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Mar. 17, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Fun Fact: Liverpool have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Man United ten times, more than any other opponent.

If they can knock arch-rival Liverpool out of the FA Cup, and thus end their quadruple hopes, it would be huge!

Former Liverpool player Glen Johnson said he believes they can actually win all four trophies. sat down to talk exclusively with

“At the moment. Yeah,” Johnson said to Squawka, when asked if LFC can do the quadruple.

“Because you’ve got to be in it to win it, as we say. Of course it’d be tough, certainly with the amount of injuries that they have, they’re going to need a few more bodies back. And obviously it needs some luck. But in terms of are they good enough? Absolutely.

“You know, if they play the way they did against City, who’s going to beat them?

“I know it’s hard to play like that every week. But that’s the standard that they’re capable of.”

Can Ten Hag stop this? Knock ’em down to only treble contention? Well, we think this is the optimal potential lineup for doing so.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (FA Cup)

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat; Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

