Can Manchester United make it four wins on the spin? They are certainly facing an opponent, in Luton Town that would make this scenario likely. However, they might have to overcome the absence of both first choice fullbacks in order to do so. At right back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka suffered an unspecified knock in training, and will likely miss out.

At left back, Luke Shaw (unspecified, undisclosed issue) could feature here, but he is a strong doubt after being withdrawn at half-time, during last weekend’s victory over Aston Villa.

Manchester United at Luton Town FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Feb 18, 4:30 pm local, Kenilworth Road

PL Form: United WWWDL Luton Town LDWDL

PL Standing: Man United 6th, 41 pts Luton Town 8th, 36 pts

Result Probability: Man United win 53% Draw 23% Luton Town win 24%

Man United Team News

However, the team’s overall fitness situation has improved, with the MUFC injury list shorter than it has been for most of the season. Elsewhere long-term injury absentees Mason Mount (calf), Anthony Martial (groin) and Lisandro Martinez (knee) are all still weeks away from returning.

Meanwhile Tyrell Malacia (also a serious knee injury) is moving closer towards finally featuring this season (although it won’t happen against Luton).

“It takes too long, it’s bad for him. Bad for us. But now we’ve turned a point and it’s positive – he will return soon on the pitch. I don’t think then it will take long before he’s returning in the team training.”

