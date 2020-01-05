Solskjaer, Santo Comment on Raul Jimenez Links with Man United

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers played to a goalless draw today, a third round clash in the FA Cup competition that will be best remembered for what was said afterward; about the January transfer window.
United, having not been willing to meet the demands of agent Mino Raiola regarding his client Erling Braut Haaland, are reportedly interested in Wolves striker Raul Jimenez. Multiple outlets are running with stories that indicate United in pursuit of the 28-year-old who won Player of the Year for the Midlands club.
After the match, both managers, United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo, discussed the transfer narratives.
“Another good player being linked with us,” Solskjaer told a news conference. “He came on and did really well. Loads of players are being linked with us. I can’t comment on speculation.”
Hmmm….
“It’s the first time I heard it,” said Santo. “Ole didn’t mention anything about that. The transfer window is open. When it is open anything can happen.”
Interesting…”anything can happen” and until the window closes at the end of the month, speculation surrounding Jimenez will run rampant.
Jimenez moved over from Benfica in July of 2018 for a club record fee. He scored 17 goals and notched eight assists, helping the club land in their first European competition in four decades.
As for the result of the match, with the 0-0 outcomes, the two sides, who are both struggling to move up the Premier League table right now in hopes of qualifying for Europe next year, are now set for a replay.
