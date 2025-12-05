Last night marked a blown chance for Manchester United. A score draw against a West Ham United side flirting with relegation has to feel like a loss. This is especially so when a win would have put them top five. Yes, United, in this season of starting super slowly, is still on the verge of Champions League qualification. Amazing! Up next is winless Wolves, the worst side in the entire table.

Manchester United at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kickoff: Monday December 8, 8pm, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Man United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Wolves 22% Man United 54% Draw 24%

PL Form, Position: Wolves LLLLL, 2 pts, 20th Man United DDLWD, 22 pts, 8th

Yes, when you go to play Wolves, a draw pretty much is a loss when you look at their form this season. The West Midlands club has just the two draws on the season (Oct. 5 with Brighton, Sept. 27 with Tottenham Hotspur), with every other result being an L.

So a victory here wouldn’t be all too glorious, it would just be expected.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Wolves

Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Joshua Zirkzee

