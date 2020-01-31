Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear, earlier this January transfer window that he would like another striker on his roster, and given how depleted the final third position group is right now, who could blame him?
Heavily linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Josh King, a United academy product, OGS had this to say about any potential 11th hour move: “I don’t think we will do any more business, no. I don’t think so.” The Norwegian, at his weekly press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League fixture versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, said he expects new signing Bruno Fernandes to make his Red Devils debut this weekend.
Expect the new midfield maestro to be in the first team, simply out of need. As for attack, Solskjaer also said the club will get by with the forwards they have.
“I am happy with ones I have here,” he added.
“And with Bruno coming in we can play in a different way maybe. And of course with the centre-backs coming back lately and what we’ve done with three at the back, that might be an option to tactically change a bit.”
Okay, sure, but he likely still has to start Jesse Lingard, and that’s not a situation anybody would want.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Martial
Greenwood Lingard James
Fred Fernandes
Williams Maguire Lindelof Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
February 1, 5:30 pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: Sky Sports Premier League
Referee: Paul Tierney
Form Guide: Wolverhampton Wanderers LWDLL Manchester United LLWLW
Probabilities via Google: Wolverhampton Wanderers win 27%, Draw 30%, Manchester United win 43%
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
United already have two losses and one win against the midlands club this season, as this continues to remain a hotly contested series. Expect this clash to be another tight one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind