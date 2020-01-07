Jesse Lingard Signs with Mino Raiola; Sparks Transfer Speculation

Mino Raiola is the super agent of all football super agents. The man literally bought a mansion that once belonged to Al Capone! At one point, a couple of years ago, Manchester United were a quasi-Mino Raiola FC, as they had three of his prominent clients (Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan) on the roster.
Things have drastically changed now, as Raiola has openly trashed the English giants in public, decrying them as “a club out of touch with reality.” There’s also been no shortage of controversy and tension surrounding Pogba during his second stint with the club. Thus, it’s extremely curious as to why out of favor winger Jesse Lingard would sign with him?
Most likely, Lingard, half-way through a contract that pays him quite handsomely and way out of whack with his lack of production may be angling for a way out. The 27-year-old English international could be seeking a destination where regular first team football could be a possibility.
At least that is what some members of the United supporter community seems to think.
The fact Lingard has decided to go with Mino Raiola, after Raiola openly attacked the club, shows the mentality of the lad.
Ole can talk him up all he likes, but he’s got to be the first player out the door.
Man Utd: We don't want any of our players working with that parasite Mino Raiola.
Raiola: I've just signed Jesse Lingard and am trying to get him a transfer.
Man Utd: Ah, well, let's leave bygones be bygones shall we? Have you got Luke Shaw's number?
The mainstream media are picking up on this too, and it’s possible that his exit could happen before the window closes at the end of the month.
After all, Raiola is the world’s transfer facilitation guru.
Could Jesse Lingard be on the move this month?
Then of course, the next logical question- who would realistically want him, and what would they actually be willing to pay for him?
Premier League clubs whenever Man Utd offer them Jesse Lingard pic.twitter.com/KXkNNzc3bB
