Manchester City versus Everton is one of the more fascinating fixtures of the upcoming weekend of Premier League action. It’s fifth place versus eighth place, but that doesn’t really do justice to how intriguing this clash could be. It should be more exciting than 5th vs. 8th sounds, as Everton have exceeded expectations so far.

As for City, well, they still don’t look like City right now.

Manchester City vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 18, 3pm, Etihad Stadium

Full Team Injury Updates: Man City Everton

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Man City 69% Draw 19% Everton FC 12%

Premier League Form, Standing: Everton FC 8th, 11 pts, WDLDW Man City 5th, 13 pts, LWDWW

At some point, this most certainly will though! In recent years, this series has been pretty lopsided, as there has been a vast gap in the table between these two sides.

Not so this year, as this should be quite competitive.

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI vs Everton

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Rico Lewis, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes; Nico Gonzalez; Oscar Bobb, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Savinho; Erling Haaland

