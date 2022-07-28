Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (FA Community Shield)

Eighteen clubs, not named Manchester City or Liverpool, will contest the 2022-23 Premier League season, and all of them will compete to become something other than champions next May. No matter what the aspirations of these other sides are, they are all way behind the northwest England duopoly that will battle each other in the Community Shield.

This curtain-raising match will give us a taste of just how far ahead of the rest of the pack these two sides are. We’ll also see, on Saturday, how much Erling Haaland, being coached by Pep Guardiola, is going to be transcendent.

FA Community Shield FYIs

When is it? Saturday, 30th July, 5 PM UK Time.

Where is it? King Power Stadium, Leicester

What is the Team News? Man City Liverpool

How about the starting XI predictions? Man City Liverpool

Who’s playing? Liverpool (FA Cup holders) Manchester City (Premier League holders)

What are the odds? Liverpool (+175) Man City (+135) Draw (+245)

Interview Audio? Yes, Pep Guardiola press conference Erling Haaland in the mixed zone

The Erling Haaland era at #ManchesterCity has begun. Norwegian superstar in the making makes his debut, scores his first goal.

City 1, Bayern Munich 0 in the 13′.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (Community Shield)

Ederson; Cancelo, Ake, Rodri, Laporte; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Haaland

Fearless Prediction: Manchester City 1, Liverpool 1 (City wins on penalties)

