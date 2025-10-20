Will Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, better known as Rodri, be ready to play on Tuesday night at Villarreal? How is his hamstring injury recovery coming along? It sounds like Man City’s midfield maestro is projected to possibly come back on Sunday, against Aston Villa.

We don’t think we’ll see Rodri feature this midweek against the Yellow Submarine in continental competition.

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Manchester City at Villarreal

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 21, Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain

Man City Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standing, Form: Villarreal 26th, 1 pt, LD Manchester City 8th, 4 pts WD

Man City Team News

The return timeline is similar for Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has missed the last eight games with an ankle injury

Elsewhere Abdukodir Khusanov will remain sidelined here with a calf problem. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be back against Aston Villa either.

It’s more likely that his return comes against Welsh side Swansea City, in the EFL Cup, three days after that.

Other than this trio, City have a fully fit squad right now, having just beaten Everton 2-0 on the weekend.

