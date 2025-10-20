Manchester City Predicted Starting XI at Villarreal

In looking at the UEFA Champions League table, Manchester City currently sit in the eight and final automatically qualifying for the next round slot. And they have a good chance to stay there, given who their next opponent is. They’ll head to Villarreal, a side who has seen their continental competition get off to a bit of a rough start.

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Manchester City at Villarreal

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 21, Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain

UCL Standing, Form: Villarreal 26th, 1 pt, LD Manchester City 8th, 4 pts WD

Let’s take a look at who Pep Guardiola may select for his first team in this one.

Man City Predicted Starting XI at Villarreal

Gianluigi Donnarumma, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O’Reilly, Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, Tijjanni Reijnders, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland

