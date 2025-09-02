Ilkay Gundogan Exiting Manchester City to Join Galatasaray

Yesterday was summer transfer window deadline day, but it there are still more deals in the works. The window closed in Europe’s big five leagues, but the transfer windows remain open in The Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Turkey. And it’s in the Turkish Super Lig where our next story develops, as Manchester City man Ilkay Gundogan is now on his way there. The German is set to join Galatasaray on a free, as he’s fallen out of favor at the Etihad.

According to Sky Germany, there is a total agreement in place between Galatasaray and City for the 34-year-old central midfielder.

Gundogan is set to undergo his medical for his new club, and once he passes that, all that remains is finalizing the paperwork. There should be an official announcement within a day or two. Thus brings an end to Gundogan’s second stint at City, with the midfield maestro having spent a year at FC Barcelona in between his two Man City tenures.

With the summer signings of Rayan Cherki, Nico Gonzalez, and Tijjani Reijnders, the Man City middle of the park became very crowded, and thus Gundogan will find much more opportunity for playing time in Istanbul than he would in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

He’s not the only City player headed to Turkey, as Ederson joined Fenerbahce yesterday. The Brazilian shot stopper exited while Gianluigi Donnarumma came in as his replacement from Paris Saint-Germain.

Add in Manuel Akanji making a loan move to Inter Milan and it was a very busy transfer window deadline day in the blue side of Manchester

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

