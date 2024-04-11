Phil Foden has been one of Manchester City’s greatest heroes this season, but he is now an injury doubt for Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Luton Town. Foden hobbled off at the 87′ during City’s thrilling 3-3 UEFA Champions League clash versus Real Madrid Tuesday night.

Foden was noticeably in pain, due to a minor leg injury that required medical treatment that on the pitch in midweek.

Manchester City vs Luton Town FYIs

Kick off: 12:30pm, Saturday April 13, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Preview Content: Team News Man City Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Man City 3rd, 70 pts Luton Town 18th, 9 pts

Form Guide: Man City WWDDW Luton Town WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Man City 88% Luton Town 4% Draw 8%

Man City Team News

However, the one update that he has since provided on the situation was very positive.

Asked if he is doing alright, during a post-match interview with TNT, the English winger replied: “I hope so, I’ve got a bad dead leg. A bit of time to recover and hopefully I can.”

Meanwhile Kevin De Bruyne missed the exciting stalemate with Madrid due to an unspecified illness, but is expected to return here.

Meanwhile Nathan Ake (calf) and Kyle Walker (hamstring) remain sidelined for this one.

