Liverpool FC are through to the League Cup final, having bested Fulham 3-2 on aggregate, with a score draw yesterday. A matchup with Chelsea awaits, but for now, the attention shifts to the FA Cup, where the Reds will host Championship side Norwich City.

Meanwhile the Reds are also through to the UEFA Europa League knockouts and sitting in the penthouse of the Premier League.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Norwich City

Kick: Sun. Jan. 28, 2:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

LFC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: Liverpool have only two of their last eight (D2L4) FA Cup home games against second tier competition.

In looking at what kind of lineup Jurgen Klopp might go with on Sunday, against the Canaries, we first looked at the first team the German put out against Fulham last night. We looked at that lineup with an eye for squad rotation, where possible, in this one.

Here is what we came up with below.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction (4-3-3) vs Norwich City (FA Cup 4th Round)

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

