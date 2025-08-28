Liverpool are in what must be the most decorated (from a UEFA competition stand point) Champions League draw of all-time. Here are some of the names in the same League Phase as the Reds: Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. Real have the most UCL titles of anybody, with 15. Liverpool are third, with 6. Inter have three themselves.

Throw in PSV Eindhoven and Marseille, each of which have claimed the title once, and you have a very accomplished group of teams on the docket.

Liverpool vs Arsenal FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Aug 31, 430 pm BST, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Starting Lineup Predictions: Liverpool Arsenal

Team News: Liverpool Arsenal

That is a grand total of 26 UCLs/European Cups between the five clubs. Take a look

Liverpool FC 205-26 UCL League Phase Fixtures

Home

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Qarabag

Away

Inter Milan, Eintract Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Marseille

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories