Liverpool Predicted Starting XI vs PSV (Champions League)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot certainly knows Wednesday night’s opponent, PSV Eindhoven, very well. Before taking ther gig at Anfield to begin the 2024-25 season, Slot lead Feyenoord for three seasons, where he was one of the best managers in that club’s history. During his final season in his native Netherlands, Slot led them to a runner-up finish in the Eredivisie.

The champions that season were PSV, so maybe there is some added motivation here.

Liverpool FC vs PSV Eindhoven FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 26, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Competition: Champions League Matchday 5

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standings, Form: Liverpool 8th, 9 pts, WLWW PSV Eindhoven 18th, 12 pts, LDWD

So what will Slot do with his team selection in midweek? Well, whatever it is, he needs to get a result, badly. The Reds are a train wreck domestically right now, so getting a win on the continent might help boost morale a bit.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI Prediction vs PSV Eindhoven (Champions League)

Alisson; Dominic Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo

