Liverpool spent more than £450 million on new additions this past summer, and yet here they are- in a total tailspin. The shock loss to relegation fodder Nottingham Forest this weekend has them now on pace to become the worst defending Premier League champions of all-time. And now one of their big-money transfer window additions, £100m man Florian Wirtz, is a new injury concern.

Liverpool FC vs PSV Eindhoven FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Nov 26, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Competition: Champions League Matchday 5

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Standings, Form: Liverpool 8th, 9 pts, WLWW PSV Eindhoven 18th, 12 pts, LDWD

Reds Team News

Wirtz is a doubt for Wednesday night, due to an unspecified issue. Reds boss Arne Slot saying only this on Friday, in regards to the situation: “Florian should be able to play after [Forest], it depends on what happens after, but that shouldn’t be that long.”

He was much direct, and actually very specific, about Conor Bradley:

“I don’t expect Conor to be part of the upcoming 22 days. Maybe in the end, but not in the [next] 22 days unless something like a miracle happens, which I don’t expect.”

And for Jeremie Frimpong (thigh) as well:

“Jeremie is out just as long. He’s not probably going to be available in the upcoming two or three weeks as well. It’s going to be interesting who all of you want to see as a right full-back.”

And then finally, Giovanni Leoni remains out as a longer-term injury absentee.

