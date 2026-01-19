Liverpool Team News, Injury List, Match Preview at Marseille

AFCON is now over, with Senegal besting host country and tournament favorite Morocco in the final. Mohamed Salah and Egypt finished fourth in the Africa Cup of Nations, and with the tournament now over, what becomes of the Liverpool star winger? Once again, this is the headline story as Liverpool heading into their next match, a trip to Marseille in the UEFA Champions League.

And once again, we just don’t know what is going to happen with Salah. No indications have been given, of anything at this point.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 7

Liverpool at Marseille

Kickoff: Wed Jan 21, 8pm, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France

UEFA Champions League Standings, Form: Liverpool 9th, 12 pts LWWLW Marseille 16th, 9 pts WLLWW

Google Result Probability: Liverpool Win 50% Draw 24% Marseille 26%

Liverpool Team News at Marseille

There is no change in the injury/availability etc. situation at the Merseyside club. Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley all remain sidelined, but everyone else is fine. Here is a link to the most recent, detailed LFC injury updates list.

So with that, we’ll move on to the starting lineup prediction now, and there is no way we’re projecting Salah in the first team.

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI at Marseille

Alisson; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Dominic Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

