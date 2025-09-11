The international window that just completed saw Alexander Isak play competitive football for the first time since May. Liverpool’s record-breaking signing missed the entire preseason and the first three matches of the Premier League campaign due to his bitter holdout at Newcastle United. So is he match fit now? Well he made an 18 minute cameo for Sweden, where he missed two big chances in the shock loss to Kosovo.

So does Sunday bring the debut of Isak in a red Liverpool shirt? Maybe to probably, but likely only in a limited role.

Liverpool vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 14, 2025, at 2pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Full Injury News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Burnley 11% Draw 17% Liverpool 72%

PL Position, Form Guide: Burnley 14th, 13 pts LWL Liverpool 1st, 9 pts WWW

Reds Team News

We’ll probably see Alexander Isak come off the bench in the second half. The 125 million GBP signing probably needs to build back up to 90 minutes match fitness. Alexis Mac Allister is not 90 min match fit either, as he has yet to complete a full match. The Argentina national team coach, Lionel Scaloni, admits that Mac Allister is not 100% right now.

Finally, defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Ibrahima Konate are expected to shake off their less than serious injury issues and be available to feature here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories