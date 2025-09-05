Liverpool Injury Updates: Ibrahima Konate, Jeremie Frimpong

It’s just three games in, but Liverpool FC are exactly where they wan to be at the first international break- top of the table. In other words, the Reds picked up this season exactly where they left off last campaign. The Merseyside club is the only side to have taken all nine points from the nine points possible thus far, this term. A big reason for that is their high level of team fitness. Ibrahima Konate and Jeremie Frimpong are the only injury concerns right now for Arne Slot’s side.

So they are nearly a fully fit team right now.

Ibrahima Konate

The central defender may not be even injured. Turns out his limping off during the 79′ of the win over Arsenal was more precautionary than anything.

“I think it was only cramp, so I don’t think it was an injury,” Slot explained. “We have to find out in the upcoming games.”

Konate trained with France this week ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ukraine. Florian Wirtz had provided an injury scare as well, due to his coming off early in the win over Arsenal, but he isn’t injured either.

Much like with Konate, the issue just relates to fatigue/minutes management/potential excessive workload.

Jeremie Frimpong

Here is what Slot said the last time that he spoke of Frimpong’s hamstring injury (August 21):

“The medical team was completely right about Jeremie to tell me that I had to take him off, because he is out until the end of the international break.

“So, a good call to take him off; otherwise, he would have maybe been out for longer.”

In other words, his situation doesn’t sound so serious and he should be in contention to feature in the next match.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories