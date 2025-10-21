Sunday saw Liverpool lose a home match to arch-rivals Manchester United, for the first time since 2016. Then the Reds saw injury added to insult, in the form of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder suffered an ankle problem that is minor enough to not really be a huge, long-term concern. Or at least that is what manager Arne Slot said, initially, on Sunday.

However, the ankle injury is major enough to keep him out of training today, and that almost certainly rules him out of action on Wednesday night at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Champions League Match Day 3 of 8 FYIs

Liverpool at Eintracht Frankfurt

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 22, 8pm. Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

UCL Standing, Form: Eintracht Frankfurt 15th, 3 pts, WL Liverpool 17th, 3 pts, WL

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Details Starting XI Prediction

Reds Team News

“I took him off because he twisted his ankle,” Reds boss Arne Slot said after the surprising loss to United on Sunday, regarding Gravenberch.

“Is he an injury concern? That’s what we have to wait and see… But we have to play in two days again (UCL). There is not a lot of time for players to recover.”

Elsewhere Wataru Endo is likely out with an undisclosed problem tomorrow night. Not sure when he’s returning, because we don’t know what’s really wrong with him.

And then finally, Slot provided an update on Alisson and his hamstring injury.

The Reds boss said on Friday:

“He’s not training with us, so he’s out. Like I always say, it’s so difficult to say [how long he will be out], because the end phase of rehab can always give you positives and negatives. But he will not play this weekend, and also not next week.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories