Liverpool FC are truly getting healthier, as an overall squad, for the season’s run-in. Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed today that both Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson will be available for tomorrow night’s match versus basement dwellers Sheffield. The duo have recovered from their ankle injuries.

There is a new concern that has arisen though, as midfielder Wataru Endo sustained a knock against Brighton. He might be held out of this one, just as a precaution.

Sheffield United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Apr. 4, 8:15pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Liverpool Preview Material: Team News 1 Team News 2 Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 89%, Sheffield United win 4%, Draw 7%

Form guide: Liverpool FC WDWWW Sheffield United DDLLL

League Standing: Liverpool 1st, 67 pts Sheffield 20th, 15 pts

LFC Team News

Meanwhile Klopp also said that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson will all rejoin “parts of team training” next week. So they’re on the comeback trail, as the German added “the boys are doing well.”

Cue the Dropkick Murphys song “the boys are back, the boys are back, and they’re looking for trouble.”

Stefan Bajectic (other, unspecified) is set to return to normal, first team training next week, after getting some work in with the U21s last week. That means his comeback is not too far off.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are done for the season while Ben Doak, although not officially, most likely is as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

