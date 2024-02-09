Xavi has had plenty of low moments this season, and the 2-2 draw at Granada CF back in October is certainly among them. A stalemate against a side this firmly entrenched in the relegation scrap, when you’re a club the size of FC Barcelona, is basically a loss.

Well, not literally, but it is certainly two points dropped, and the Catalan Club just can’t let that happen again.

FC Barcelona vs Granada FC FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb. 11, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Eight leading candidates to replace Xavi: go here

La Liga Standing, Form: Granada CF 19th, 12 pts, DLLLW Barca 3rd, 50 pts, WWLWW

Result Probability: Granada CF 8% Draw 13% Barca 79%

The reverse fixture comes on Sunday, and this time the Blaugranes will be back at home, or at least in their temporary venue while the Camp Nou gets renovated. We do think that Ilkay Gundogan will be okay to play here, as his injury is thought to just be a knock.

And while Xavi certainly has plenty of selection issues for this match, he can still form a very formidable first team lineup.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Granada CF

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andres Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

