With five wins from five matches, the Hansi Flick era of FC Barcelona football is off to a rip roaring start. The Blaugranes are leading the way, domestically in Spain, but now they travel to AS Monaco to begin continental competition.

Barcelona will play at one of the most scenic venues in all of sport, Stade Louis II, which is located adjacent to the Sea.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Kickoff: Thurs, Sept 19, 9pm, Stade Louis II, Monaco

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

And when you consider that the city of Barcelona lies cerca del mar as well, then you can simply call this a Mediterranean Sea derby! This will mark the first trip to the Principality, for the Catalan club, in 30 years.

So Flick will be looking to make a big impression here.

Fresh off a resounding 4-1 victory in the Catalonia derby, Flick has a lot of positive momentum to build on. Here is what we think the best lineup is, in order to keep that momentum rolling.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at AS Monaco

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casadó, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

